Woman Charged with Murder; Gave Drugs to Overdose Victim in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly provided drugs to a woman who fatally overdosed.

According to a criminal complaint, Kristy D. Finley, 32, of Dingess, was arrested Monday, September 26, 2017. following an investigation after the victim was found unresponsive at Finley's residence.

Police say the victim died on August 15th, 2017, due to a lethal mixture of oxymorphone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, nordiazepam, gabapentin, as well as oxymorphone which was provided by Finley.

She is being charged with first and second degree murder and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

Finley's bond has not been set at this time.