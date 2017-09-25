Steelers' Villanueva Explains Decision to Stand Alone During Anthem

Steelers' left tackle Alejandro Villanueva says many of his teammates didn't know he planned to stand alone during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Bears.

The military veteran explained Monday the reasoning behind action, which caused a stir among Steeler fans and a national football audience.

Villanueva said he only told the team's captains that he planned to stand outside the tunnel during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Head coach Mike Tomlin said before the game that the Steelers would stay inside the locker room during the national anthem.

Because of that lack of communication, it may have appeared that Villanueva was isolated by his teammates, but the lineman said that wasn't the case.

“Everybody thinks that the team and the Steelers are not behind me, and that’s absolutely wrong. It’s quite the opposite," said Villanueva. "Actually, the entire team would have been out there with me. Even the ones that wanted to take a knee would have been there with me."

Villanueva, who was a Captain in the United States Army, said he felt compelled to stand visibly during the national anthem for a number of reasons.

"Had they known these extreme circumstances that, at Soldier Field, at the heat of the moment when I’ve got soldiers and wounded veterans texting me that I have to be out there, then I think everything else would have been put aside, from every single one of my teammates, no doubt,” he said.

Villanueva's jersey became the league's top seller in wake of his decision, something extremely rare for offensive linemen.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team will be on the sidelines for the anthem at future games. Three teams sat out the anthem in response to comments made by President Donald Trump, who said owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem or protest it in some way.