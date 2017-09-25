University's Bailey, Richardson Win Week 5 Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week"

After earning 85 percent of the vote in our weekly poll, Clay Bailey and Amir Richardson are Connexion of the Week winners for Week 5.

Their touchdown connection helped the Hawks beat Fairmont Sr. and stay unbeaten through five games.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. for more Connexion of the Week nominees.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)