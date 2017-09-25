Lt. Mike Lemley Honored at Bridgeport City Council Meeting

The Bridgeport City Council meeting, Monday, opened with a recognition of a local police officer.

Lieutenant Mike Lemley of the Bridgeport Police Department was awarded a plaque commemorating his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The academy is a rigorous program, in which candidates go through rigorous physical and mental training. Lt. Lemley still has ten years remaining as a Bridgeport police officer. He was thankful for the opportunity to go to the academy.

"It was an honor, first off, just to be nominated to go to the FBI National Academy," said Lemley. "Less than one percent of all active law enforcement get to go, and then for the city to step up, my family to step up, to allow me to have the opportunity means the world to me."