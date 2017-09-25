CSB Releases Midland Resource Recovery Update

CSB has released an update on two explosions in Barbour County back in May and June.

The explosions happened at Midland Resource Recovery.

The first explosion killed two workers including the business' owner and severely injured a worker. A second explosion killed a contracted employee.

The chemical safety and hazard investigation board said the explosions likely occurred when un-intended chemical reactions caused highly-reactive or unstable chemicals to form in the tanks.

The CSB said it is still investigating the primary causes in both incidents including the potential chemical reactions that could have led to the explosions.