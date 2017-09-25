West Virginia House of Delegates Member Dies at 59-Years-Old

A West Virginia House of Delegates member has died after a battle with lymphoma.



Republican Tony Lewis, 59, of Preston County, died Sunday afternoon.

Lewis served in the West Virginia National Guard for 26 years, and was a coal miner for 18 years. He was first elected to represent district 53 last year.

The district's Republican Executive Committee will have up to 15 days to submit three potential replacements.



Governor Justice will have five days to appoint a replacement once he receives that list.