Participant's Choice Wellness Seminar Held in Upshur County

The PEER Resource Network, Doors to Wellbeing, DBSA West Virginia and Opportunity House, Inc. are partnering to host a PEER Summit for leaders, peers and recovery specialists in Upshur County.

The Participant’s Choice Wellness Seminar gave community leaders an opportunity to network and learn about mental health concerns and reliable practices. The network was started in 2000 through a partnership with the Office of Behavior Health Service and the West Virginia Mental Health Consumers Association.

“I think a lot of times it helps us focus on the things that we know are available, and it brings forward the strengths that community leaders can develop to help others overcome their own challenges,” said PEER Resource Network’s J.K. McAtee.

The goal of the seminar was to focus on creating a network of available resources to better prepare leaders to serve the community.