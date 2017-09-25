Stonewall Resort Hosts Golf Tournament to Benefit Law Enforcement

For the sixth year, Stonewall Resort hosted a golf tournament to benefit West Virginia law enforcement.

The event started six years ago with the intent to honor the memory of Troopers Marshal Bailey and Eric Workman, who were killed on duty. The event gives law enforcement the chance to relax and enjoy a day of golf and giveaways.

“We try to let them just have a day to have no worries or concerns. Troopers and any law enforcement officers, they have a hard job; they go out every day. I mean, they wear a bulletproof vest to work and for them to be able to come out and just enjoy a day and not have to worry about that danger. It’s a nice way to say thank you,” said McNeer, Highland, McMunn and Varner, L.C. Marketing Director Tanya Cayton.

The event honors the hard work law enforcement officers do by putting their lives in danger to protect the public.