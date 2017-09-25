Soup Opera Seeks Winter Clothing Donations

Although temperatures have been unseasonably warm over the last week, one local organization is already preparing for colder weather and the holiday season.

The Soup Opera is taking donations for winter clothing and Christmas gifts for children of all ages.

Sweatshirts, gloves, socks and toboggans are the requested items.

Organizers said they'd like all new items.

"There's a lot of people in Fairmont that struggle to afford warm clothing. You know like a toboggan, or a coat, or socks or gloves. There's a lot of people that struggle that way in Marion County and you know everywhere. And that's one thing that we really like to do in the winter time is give our folks something that will keep them warm in the winter time," said Shelia Tennant, Soup Opera director.

Donations can be dropped off directly at the Soup Opera in Fairmont, which is open seven days a week.