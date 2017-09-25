Morgantown Hosts WV Bike Summit

The West Virginia Bike Summit was designed specifically with transportation officials, engineers, policy makers, planners and community advocates in mind.

"It's been integral to helping us get improved recognition nationally for our bike friendliness as a state," said Christian Abildso, Vice President of WV Connecting Communities.

West Virginia State Senator Bob Beach attended the Summit to discuss the possibility of new bicycle routes throughout the state.

"My participation is because there was a piece of legislation we passed about four years ago to make a complete streets legislation here in the state of West Virginia, which would develop bicycle trails along with our quarters here in the state of West Virginia," said Senator Bob Beach, WV State Senate.

The conference offered education opportunities for professionals and hands-on workshops where participants could learn, share and employ best practices for their existing or future projects.

"Here in Morgantown, we've also planned local rides for education. Show off why we are a bicycle friendly community. Some cool projects, and people, and programs that have gone on here, and learn from other people even from up in Pittsburgh and other states, as well as educating other folks from around West Virginia," said Christian Abildso.

The West Virginia Connecting Communities received funding from the governors Highway safety program to put together a promotional video for bicycle safety. This was unveiled at the Summit.

"To be used in high schools with drivers education, as well as police departments around the state to do any community outreach that they may have," said Dennis Strawn, President of WV Connecting Communities.

It was also announced that West Virginia is now ranked 37th by the league of American Bicyclists as a bike friendly state, climbing from the rank of 42nd two years ago.