Fourth FSU Presidential Candidate Visits Campus

Four different presidential candidates have toured Fairmont State University's campus and met with the university community.

The most recent candidate, Richard Harvey, met with Fairmont community members Monday morning.

Harvey is a FSU alumnus and the university's current director of Harrison County Relations and dean of the School of Business.

If chosen, Harvey said he'll work on community engagement, fundraising and re-energizing the Fairmont State community.

"Better relationships with our alumni base. And just that there would be a real sense of 'okay, it's not just happening, we're not complacent anymore. We are guided, we have a vision, we know where we're going and we're starting down that road,"' Harvey said.

Harvey is a longtime resident of North Central West Virginia.

The fifth and final candidate will tour Fairmont State's campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

