Man Sentenced to Prison for Causing 16-Week-Old Child's Death

A man who caused his 16-week-old child's death in Taylor County was sentenced to five to 25 years in prison.

Jeremy Shaffer was originally charged with second-degree murder, death of a child by parent or guardian, and child neglect resulting in death after he put his child on a couch, face down, and shook and bounced him to get him to stop crying in September 2015, according to West Virginia State Police.

Shaffer entered a Kennedy Plea in Taylor County Circuit Court, which means he does not admit guilt, but he accepts that there is enough evidence to convict him of the crime, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord. Shaffer entered the plea for child neglect resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Shaffer will serve three to 15 years in prison on the child neglect charge and two to 10 years on the child abuse charge. The sentences will run consecutively, according to Bord.