WVU Cancer Institute Expanding to Meet Statewide Needs

The WVU Cancer Institute Marry Babb Randolph Cancer Center said it has seen a 27 percent increase in clinic visits since last year.

To better serve those patients, it’s expanding to a larger physical space, adding physicians and making cancer care more accessible across the state.

“Unfortunately West Virginia ranks as one of the highest states with cancer incidents,” said Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, Director of Clinical Services at the WVU Cancer Institute. “It also ranks as one of the highest states with mortality.”

And the WVU Cancer Institute is actively working to decrease both those statistics.

One of the ways to address that problem is making care accessible to patients close to home, not only at its Morgantown location, but regionally at the Davis Medical Center Cancer Care Center in Elkins, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Oakland, Fairmont and two additional centers coming soon.

“Cancer is not an insignificant thing for patients,” Dr. Hazard-Jenkins said. “It takes a lot of resources, not only physical but emotional and that’s always best served when you have your friends and family and additional support system around you.”

The Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center will physically expand, re-purposing 32,000 square feet of space to add 4exam rooms, seven infusion rooms and 40 physician offices. The $13 million project is expected to be finished by late next year.

The WVU Cancer Institute is also recruiting nearly 40 new cancer specialists and more than 100 advanced practice providers, clinical pharmacists, nurses, medical assistants and other clinical staff. This recruitment will focus on the biggest cancer needs in the state; breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancers.

“Part of this expansion is being able to keep some of our own at home,” Dr. Hazard-Jenkins explained. “It’s also actually letting everybody else know that we are world class and we are getting better and better. We want a combination of those that are from here, because there’s something unique about those that are from here, but we also want people to come into our state to see how wonderful it is.”

When the expansion is complete, twice as many people can seek cancer care within the state.

Dr. Hazard-Jenkins said this expansion is about more than just patient care, it’s also about researching treatment and their survivorship.

“What is it about their treatment of cancer that is not just their treatment of cancer?,” she explained. “What are some of the other factors that go into it? Their nutrition needs, their psychological needs, their family’s needs all of that is part of cancer.”