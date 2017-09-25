Lewis County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Lewis County Deputies arrested a man Monday on drug charges.

Anthony Briscoe, 41, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on an apartment on Broad Street, Sheriff Adam Gissy said.

Deputies seized 22.3 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of marijuana, digital weighing scales, small baggies and $468 in cash from the apartment.

Briscoe was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Weston Police Department and West Virginia State Police were all involved in this arrest.

Sheriff Gissy issued a statement regarding Briscoe's arrest.

"Mr. Briscoe has been on our radar for quite some time. He has distributed meth throughout our county for a number of months. Removing him from our county will certainly cut down on illegal drug distribution," Sheriff Gissy said.