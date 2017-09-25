UPDATE: Police Release ABU Student's Name Following Threats

UPDATE (9/25/17 3:05 p.m.):

Philippi Police arrested a student for making terroristic threats against Alderson Broaddus University.



Nathan Macek, 21, of Guysville, OH, was arrested Monday, September 25 for posting a photo with a gun that stated "I'm going to shoot up AB," according to a criminal complaint. Macek admitted that he sent the photo Sunday at approximately 3 p.m.

Macek said that he sent the photo to four of his friends as a joke, according to a criminal complaint.

Macek has been charged with one count of terroristic threats.

UPDATE (9/25/17 12:30 p.m.):



Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, Philippi Police were made aware of a threat to campus via social media, according to Philippi Police Chief Jeff Walters.

A 21-year-old senior student shared a Snapchat picture of him holding a pistol with the quote "I'm going to shoot up AB."

Another student saw the post and contacted Campus Safety. The post was made within the last 12 hours, according to Chief Walters.

Police arrived to campus and searched for 45 minutes before locating the male student, Chief Walters said. Campus was placed on lockdown while police were searching for the male.



Police have not located the weapon in the picture at this time. Police are attempting to get a search warrant to continue searching for the weapon.

The male student has been taken to the Barbour County Courthouse to be arraigned, Chief Walters said. The male will be charged for making terroristic threats.

Philippi Police, West Virginia State Police, Campus Safety Officers and Barbour County Sheriff's Department responded to the threat.

ORIGINAL (9/25/17 11:56 a.m.):



Alderson Broaddus University has confirmed that the campus-wide lockdown has been lifted.

School officials said around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 25 a lockdown was issued following a social media post around a potential threat.

One month into school AB and there's an active shooter. ?? — Broseph Varela (@JosephtheLaxBro) September 25, 2017

No shots were fired and no one was injured. One person has been apprehended, according to ABU Campus Safety Officers.

We have a reporter on scene. Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you more information.