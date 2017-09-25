Monday Motivation: Ritchie County Performers Twirl Their Way to a National Stage

Twirlers from Ritchie County are gearing up to take their talents to a national stage.

Over the years Hannah Demoss has thought dozens of girls to flourish, throw and roll.

"Smiling. Smiling is a really good thing to be on the dance floor and show you are a team," said Demoss.

Of course for Hannah it's about practice and mastering the art of the sport but it's also about building each athletes confidence along the way.

"Boosting themselves and it does help them succeed in school."

Her twilight twirlers are teaming up with the Dazzling Diamonds for a unique opportunity.

Hannah Demoss, said "They {Dazzling Diamonds} have invited our girls to Miami to the Orange Bowl to perform during halftime."

Jocelyn Lamp, Twilight Twirler said, "It makes me excited. I'm glad the Dazzling Diamonds asked us to do it with them."

Mackenzie Weiford, Twilight Twirler said, "We've never done anything like this before and I feel like this is going to be a once in a lifetime feeling."

The girls will learn a routine choreographed by Cris Judd, who has danced along side Michael Jackson, NSYNC, and Jennifer Lopez.

Hannah Demoss explained, "We have sent donation letters out and we have had several donation already. We are wanting to get t-shirts and advertise for them. So any other businesses or any individuals that would like to donate that would be awesome."

The girls will perform during the Orange Bowl, December 30th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.