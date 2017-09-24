UPDATE: Road Closure in Harrison County Extended - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: Road Closure in Harrison County Extended

Posted: Updated:
By Kathryn Ghion, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
UPDATE (10/3/17 10:08 a.m.):

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced an extension to the road closure. 

County Route 8, also known as Williams Mines Road, at mile post 8.32 will be closed until Friday, October 13. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the duration of the project.

The DOH recommends alternate routes of County Routes 8/6 and 19/1. 

ORIGINAL (9/24/17 7:31 p.m.):

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a week-long road closure in Harrison County. 

County Route 8, also known as Williams Mines Road, at mile post 8.32 will be closed from Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29. 

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day to correct a slide. 

The DOH recommends alternate routes of County Routes 8/6 and 19/1. 

