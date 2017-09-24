West Virginia University Holds Memorial for Justice Frank Cleckley

West Virginia University held a special memorial service honoring Justice Frank Cleckley on Sunday at the Creative Arts Center.

Cleckley was a professor at WVU's College of Law from 1969 to 2013 He mentored future judges, lawyers, state and national legislators, educators and business and community leaders for more than four decades.

He was also the first African-American faculty member at the College of Law, and the first full time African-American professor at WVU.

"He was the best teacher that we ever had at the College of Law, ever, in the 150 years of the law school," said Professor of Law Emeritus at the WVU College of Law Forest 'Jack' Bowman. "He was just a superb teacher. Brilliant mind, great sense of humor, great sense of understanding of what students are facing. He just did a wonderful job."

Cleckley was also the first African-American Justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He served from 1994 to 1996 and authored more than 100 majority opinions.

The long time attorney passed away on August 14th.