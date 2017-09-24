West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival has Successful Year

The weekend brought many wine and music lovers to Morgantown's Camp Muffly for the annual West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival.

The West Virginia Wine and Jazz festival is a fundraiser for music programming throughout the area. To date, nearly $460,000 has been raised for the cause.

"We provide scholarships for students," said James Moore, a member of the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival Board. "The music in the schools outreach program touches all parts of the state and it's a really, really worthwhile endeavor," said James Moore, member of the WV Wine and Jazz Fest Board.

A variety of jazz music played throughout the weekend.

"We kind of know, Saturday verses Sunday, late verses early, might mean a different style of music," said Vice President of the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival Keith Jackson. "We also like to mix up bands we've had before with brand new acts."

Nine different West Virginia wineries, and eight food vendors serving gourmet cuisine were a part of the fest. Owner of Forks of Cheat Winery, Eric Deal, has been a part of the festival ever since it was started by his father 25 years ago.

"This was the first real wine festival here in West Virginia back in the 1990s," Deal continued. "There wasn't that many here nationwide at the time even. You had some in Virginia, Pennsylvania, places like that, out west in Napa Valley."

With the beautiful weather over the weekend, organizers say this may just be a record year for the wine fest, having gone through nearly 5,000 wine glasses in just one day.

"This is a rain or shine event," said Harry Grandon, President of the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival. "Obviously rain cuts our attendance but this week it has been gorgeous. We're thinking that this year ,yesterday (Saturday) in particular, we may have set a record."