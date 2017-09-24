Mighty Mutt Annual Bingo Raises Money for Dog Rescues

The second annual Mighty Mutt bingo game raised money for the Mighty Mutt Rescue and Sanctuary on Sunday afternoon.

For each round of bingo, a donated gift basket would go to the winner.

For a $20 or $25 donation, anyone who came was able to play every game of bingo. Organizers say the turnout really helped donation efforts for the rescue.

“It’s awesome. It’s really important. There are so many dogs in our community that are in need," said Sandy Bennett, President of Mighty Mutt Rescue and Sanctuary. This is our biggest fundraiser every year. This is our second one, so its huge," said President of Mighty Mutt Rescue and Sanctuary, Sandy Bennett.

Prizes included handbags, mountaineer tickets and much more.

Mighty Mutt Rescue and Sanctuary is located in Belington. Visit their website at http://mightymuttrescue.rescueme.org for more information on rescuing dogs.