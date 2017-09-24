Doddridge County Community Appreciation Day Highlights Local Businesses

Community Appreciation Day in West Union aimed to connect community members with businesses operating in Doddridge County. Those businesses lined Main Street on Sunday and sponsored giveaways for visitors.

The two gold sponsor companies, Antero Resources and Markets Sherwood, donated much of the funds to make this possible. For Markets Sherwood, the objective was to give a bit back.

"This is a great chance for a dynamic community like West Union to come out and really put on its best effort," said Markets Sherwood Environmental Director Robert McHale. And, to appreciate the folks in the community who actually help make everything here run," said Robert McHale, Markets Environmental Director.

The Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce put in a lot of the leg work in addition to the businesses. This event hasn't happened since 2014, but the team started planning in July and held weekly meetings to be able to pull off the successful day.

Chamber of Commerce Event Planner, Tammy Porter, believes the businesses and citizens are both integral parts of the community.

"We want them to know that not only are we doing business in their community, but also, we’re one big happy family," she said. "I think that unity is very important for any community."