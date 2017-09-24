One Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Accident in Marion County

One person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after an overnight single vehicle accident in Marion County.

According to the 911 center it happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday on East Grafton Road.

No word on the person's condition or the cause of the accident.

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

