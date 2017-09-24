Clarksburg Hosts Walk To End Alzheimer's

Walk To End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer’s care.

On Sunday, at the Clarksburg Amphitheater, the walk brought community members and caregivers affected by the disease together.

The walk raises funds to find a cure and supports those caregivers.

Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Linda Richards, who was a caregiver to a family member with early onset Alzheimer’s, says she and her family want to raise as much awareness as possible.

“My husband at age 49 was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s," Richards said. "Unfortunately he passed away May 7, 2016, and I want to bring awareness. I don’t want to be a victim anymore. I want to be a warrior. I want to fight this disease."

Richards added awareness and funding are key to finding a cure, and would like to see members of congress take an interest and the let them know that Americans need help in finding a cure.