Upshur County Regional Airport and Young Eagles Provide Kids Free Flights

Young Eagles is a program that’s been going on since 1992 to give kids a free airplane ride in hopes to peak their interest in aviation careers.

Saturday at the Upshur County Regional Airport kids ages eight to 17 received free flights in hopes that they will pursue any aviation related career.

Officials said some of the kids are a little nervous at first, but when they come down from a flight they are all smiles and can’t wait to go again.

Members of Young Eagles said there is currently a shortage of aircraft pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers.

“Any aviation related job, you know we need to instill in the kids that those are good jobs," said Richard Judy, a coordinator for the Young Eagles. "They’re good paying jobs and they are a viable career option."

Young Eagles added they couldn't offer programs like this without the support of the Buckhannon Upshur Airport Authority and all the volunteer pilots for their flight expertise.