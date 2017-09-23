A Wild and Wonderful Table Raises Money for Bridgeport Farmers Market

The 2nd annual Wild and Wonderful Table event was held to raise money for the Bridgeport Farmers Market.

Chefs from around the state collaborated with local farmers market vendors to prepare interesting and delicious dishes for locals to enjoy.

The night began with dinner and local musicians, followed by an after hours lakeside party on the Raines' property.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market is free for vendors, so fundraising events like this are important to support local business.

"I think the most important thing is that every dollar you spend at the market goes back into the pocket of West Virginia," said Board Member Josh Halstead. "When you get to walk up to a booth and talk with the person who grew your food I think there's something pretty special about that."

The Bridgeport Farmers Market is open every Sunday in the Charles Pointe Development Center off I-79 Exit 124. It will hold its last outdoor event on October 8 before moving indoors for the winter.