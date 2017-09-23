Several Transported After Two Vehicle Accident in Harrison County

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident on Saturday night in Harrison County.

According to the 911 center it happened just before 8:00 p.m. near Sycamore Street on Route 50.

Officials on scene said a pick-up truck with two passengers was headed West when a car with one occupant attempted to cross from Sycamore Street to Wolf Summit and failed to yield.

All three passengers were taken to United Hospital Center. No word on their conditions.

The Reynoldsville, Salem and Stonewood Fire Departments as well as Harrison County EMS responded.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating. Stay with 12 News for updates.