WV Gold Rush Replenishes Fish Population

Saturday was National Hunting and Fishing Day and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources showed off their plan to help make fishing a little easier.

At their booth at Stonewall Jackson National Park, Jim Hedrick and his team explained to visitors their plan to restock 27 locations with golden trout.

Next year from April 2-6, the WVDNR will help make family fishing trips more successful.

"It really provides a lot of fishing opportunities that we would not normally have," he explained. "A lot of people who want to fish and who want to take fish home and eat those, our streams would probably not be able to support that kind of harvest if we did not supplement the stream a little bit."

Hedrick and his team also taught kids about some of the local fish populations.