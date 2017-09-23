Clarksburg League for Service Women of Enduring Spirit Holds Brunch Saturday

The Clarksburg League for Service Women of Enduring Spirit held a brunch on Saturday in Bridgeport.

The brunch was to recognize the women in the community who do volunteer work in Harrison County. These women work behind the scenes to make their community a better place.

Event chairperson, Donna Elsey said she wanted to give some credit to these women and thank them with the event.

"We needed a yearly event to honor women in out community who go above and beyond, whether it be volunteering or through their work, and we feel that we have a lot of unsung heroes," she continued.

The Clarksburg League for Service Women of Enduring Spirit started the event in 2004.