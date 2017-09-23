Leaf Peepers Festival Hosts 2K Walk and 5K Run Saturday

Anyone there will tell you, there aren't many better ways to spend a fall day than at the Leaf Peepers festival in Davis.

The three-day festival is loaded with events, including a 5K run and a 2K walk. With music, food, games, prizes, local craft beers, and a fun atmosphere, everyone is having a good time, especially the runners and walkers.

“The walk was great," said participant Brent Easton. "There’s the 5K run and the 2K walk, and I brought my daughter out here who’s only a month old so she had her first 2K. We’ve all had a really good time."

Hundreds gather to Davis and flood the neighboring communities, which increases business to local stores and restaurants. Marketing Manager of the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Brian Sarfino, helps plan the event.

“It’s our largest event of the year for the community and it’s a real staple and the race has really made it unique," he said.

The festival is so large and well-planned that when it ends, planning for the next one begins immediately.

“The festival event board is working toward this a year in advance," said Sarafino. "As soon as this is over, we’re already planning for next year. And, it takes a lot of people and a lot of great community volunteers to make this happen."