Hops on the Mon Showcases Craft Beer and Food in Morgantown

The Hops on the Mon Craft Beer and Food Festival was held Saturday evening at the Morgantown Event Center.

The setting allowed guests to sample the best local, American, and European craft beer available.

63 breweries, offering over 180 different beers participated in the event.

Each one brought different selections of their portfolios, which portrayed their craft the best.

"Really you get to try anything that you want," said Festival Organizer Grace Hutchens. "You're not stuck to one style of beer. You're not stuck to one theme of beer. You can go try sour beers, and Belgian beers, alongside the hoppiest IPAs and barrel aged stouts."

Participants were able to cast their vote to determine the best brewery and the recipient of the Hops Cup for 2017.

Hops on the Mon also invited local restaurants to participate in the Great Grilled Cheese Challenge.