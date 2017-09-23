5th Annual Homebrewers Against Hunger Event Held in Fairmont

The 5th Annual Homebrewers Against Hunger Event was held Saturday afternoon Palatine Park in Fairmont.

This community fundraiser hosted by the Fairmont Homebrewers Club, benefits food banks in Marion County.

Guests enjoyed a wide variety of homemade brews with food, music and a fun atmosphere.

"Each year we donate all of the proceeds to local food banks. All of the brewers donate all of their homeade beer. All of the musicians donate their time as well. So we try to have as much community participation as possible to do a canned food drive and at the end of the day, we just write a check to local food banks," said Robert Henline, Event Organizer.

Designated drivers were admitted free to the event with a canned food donation.