Conquer Chiari Walk Across America Raises Money and Awareness in Morgantown

The annual Conquer Chiari Walk Across America was held Saturday at WVU's Erickson Alumni Center.

This event unites patients and families from across the country that are affected by the disease.

Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States.

The WVU Men's Basketball team signed autographs and Miss Frostburg 2017 was a special guest who told her story of having EDS.

"It means a lot to me, just like it means a lot to everybody in this room," said Debra Williams, Morgantown Representative for Conquer Chiari. "There's a lot of people in this room that have Chiari and similar disorders that go along with Chiari. My daughter has Chiari, so that's why I'm doing what I'm doing."

Proceeds from the event are used to fund Chiari research, education, and awareness programs.