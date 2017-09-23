Morgantown Marathon Celebrates Another Successful Year

Runners from across the world gathered Saturday morning for the 2017 WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon.

They lined up bright and early for a 7 A.M start.

The biggest change to the race schedule this year is that the full marathon and Morgantown Thirteener half marathon along with the Mountain Mama 5 K all took place on the same day.

Organizers say it has been interesting to see the evolution of the race over the past three years.

"To see it come to be something that is a little bit more predictable than something that is kind of fly by the seat of your pants, organizing a race, but I think this year has been a really big success," said Race Organizer Tiffany Summerlin. "We've had an overwhelming number of volunteers, community members that have been out for the wellness expo yesterday, and for the race today, and I think it has been just a great success today."

Brian Morseman of Bath, New York won the 2017 WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon for the second year in a row, beating his previous record.

For all of the race results, click here.