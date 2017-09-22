First Camp Dawson Air Assault Class Graduates

The First Camp Dawson Air Assault Class graduated Friday morning.

U.S. Army Air Assault School is a course designed to prepare soldiers for insertion, evacuation,and pathfinder missions that call for the use of multipurpose transportation and assault helicopters.

Air Assault training focuses on the mastery of rappelling techniques and sling load procedures.

"In order to achieve this, the students had to go through ten days of both physical and mental rigor activity. A lot of learning and a lot of physical activity that lead up to that," said Sergeant James Bates, Instructor.

The Air Assault School has the reputation of being the 10 hardest days in the Army.