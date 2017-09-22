Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Holds Child Safety Seat Check

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Mobile Fitting Station hosted a Child Safety Seat event on Friday.

The purpose of the event is to promote child seat safety awareness.

Two certified child safety seat technicians from the sheriff's office were on hand to show parents how to properly install child seats in vehicles. They also checked previously installed seats to make sure they were properly installed.



"It's very important. We've had a really great day today out here. We've checked a lot of seats. Some have been fine and some we've had to make adjustments on. Pass out a lot of literature to keep people aware," said Theresa Voithofer, certified car seat technician.

The technicians reminded the community that all children 12 years and younger should always ride in the rear seat.