Alderson Broaddus University Increases Enrollment

Alderson Broaddus University has increased incoming class enrollment for the first time since 2013.

The incoming class of freshman and transfers accounts for a 19 percent increase since last year. The university also raised the incoming class retention rate two percent from a year ago and plans for the increase to happen next fall, as well.

“Our goal is to increase freshman enrollment again next year, bring in some new academic programs to spawn that growth, some programs that we added last spring that still haven’t had the opportunity to get through a full recruitment cycle. So we hope to increase enrollment for next fall,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Eric Shor.

The Enrollment Management team at the university has worked to make the application and acceptance process much easier and new facilities have been added to make campus living much better for students.