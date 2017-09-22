Camping, Trails and Ziplining Soon to Be Offered At Doddridge County Park

Located just a short drive from Clarksburg and Morgantown, the Doddrige County Park prides itself as being conveniently located right off of Route 50. Now after receiving a grant of almost $200,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the park plans to expand.

"We'll be utilizing that grant for trail development as well as increased cabin like yurt camping facilities that we hope to have all in line next year so people can hike, mountain bike and camp," said Greg Cottrill, parks and recreation director.

You can choose to camp in an RV since the park will be adding an RV park or in a facility that you might not have heard of before.

"A yurt is a round semi-permanent structure that people can rent and camp in and still be close to nature but you don't have to bring your own tent," Cottrill explained.

Right now the park offers plenty of camping and trails to hike on but its what's to come in the future that might be on your bucket list.

"We eventually after the hiking and mountain biking and camping want to get into adding a zip line, adding a ropes course, adding other adventure type activities so that when people come they have a lot of things they can choose from to do," added Cottrill.

You can make reservations to stay at the yurt now, but the rest of the expansion will take place in phases over the next few years.