WV Coalition for Public Education Officially Forms

The West Virginia Public School system works with all different types of students from all over the state.

In order to better cater to all children, the West Virginia Parent Teacher Association created the WV Coalition for Public Education.

The new organization's signing event was held Friday morning.

Dozens of organizations geared towards helping children and families sent representatives to publicly join the coalition.

"The ability to have West Virginia PTA bring these groups together, I think it allows them to have a louder, stronger voice in the input of public education. So at the state department of education, we're looking forward to the recommendations and the ideas they bring forward," said Clayton Burch, associate state superintendent of schools.