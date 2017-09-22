WVU Medicine Opens Fairmont Clinic

WVU Medicine provides care in areas around the state, and now Fairmont is one of them.

Friday, the official ribbon cutting was held for the WVU Medicine Fairmont clinic located off of the Fairmont Gateway Connector.

The clinic will provide urgent care and a number of on-site services including family medicine and general surgery.

"You can rest assured, when you come into this WVU Medicine facility, you're going to see the exact same doctors you see in Morgantown, the exact same faculty members, the exact same electronic medical record, it all flows perfectly. So this is the absolute same level of care you get in Morgantown," said Albert Wright, West Virginia University Health System president and CEO.

The facility will officially open to patients Monday, September 25.