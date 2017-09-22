Boil Water Advisory issued for Parts of Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory issued for Parts of Marion County

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
The City of Mannington has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Marion County. 

The City of Fairmont has been working to repair a main water line that feeds the City of Mannington. 

All Mannington Public Service District and Downs Public Service District customers are asked to boil their water. 

Call the City of Fairmont Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on September 23 after 5 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted. 

