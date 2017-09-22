Beekeepers Association Comes to Fairmont

Beekeepers care a lot about bees. And if you talk to one of them, they'll explain why you should care about bees, too.

"Bees pollinate a lot of the food we eat," said Ron Southern, Beekeepers Association Executive Board member.

And without the bees, people would not have crops or flowers.

"Don't have the pollination of crops and the flowers and some of the plants and vegetables and whatever, then those go away," Southern said.

But Beekeepers from the Mountain State and beyond came together Friday to work to prevent that.

They attended the West Virginia Beekeepers Association fall meeting, the organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

"Well this is a good opportunity to learn about beekeeping and even if you're already a seasoned beekeeper there's always something new that you can learn, so I think the biggest focus is education," said Louisa Householder, Beekeepers Association conference program chairwoman.

And a wealth of education is needed to understand the various types of equipment and beekeeping tools sold by vendors at the conference.

Some of those tools are used to keep honey, others to transport the bees.

But not all beekeepers sell bee byproducts, some just do the work because they know the impact bees have on the entire world.

"Yes they're contributing back to society by helping all these plants and crops and everything that do grow. Because a bee will fly up to around three miles," Southern said.

"You love those little bees because they're so mysterious in what they do and how they do it.

If you'd like to learn more about bees, what they do and how they do it. Buzz by the conference at the Technology Park's Robert H. Mollohan building in Fairmont, it goes through Saturday.