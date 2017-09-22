Davis Medical Health Hosts Job Fair

Davis Medical Center in Elkins hosted a Job Fair to meet with RNs and LPNs within the community and surrounding areas who are looking to further their career.

Nursing Managers and Human Resources personnel were available to answer questions about the career opportunities available and the benefits of working with the medical center staff. Davis Medical staff host and attend job fairs regularly to keep improving services within the community.

“We do try to have these recruiting and job fairs several times throughout the year so that we can keep our staff and so that we can build upon that, and so that we can offer additional services within the community. We do have a lot to offer our employees. We have a lot to offer the community and without our employees, we couldn’t offer the services we do,” said Employment Specialist Cindy Markley.

Several positions throughout the medical facility are available for RN and LPN applicants. Find out more information about which positions are available on Davis Medical Center’s website.