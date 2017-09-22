Citizens Bank of Elkins Celebrates National Declutter Day

To celebrate National Declutter Day, Citizens Bank in Elkins hosted its first Fall Shred Fest Friday afternoon.
Residents and businesses were invited to bring five boxes of materials and one hard drive to be shredded. Several area businesses pay to have sensitive and outdated information shredded.
This event gave businesses and residents the opportunity to save a few bucks and declutter their home and office space.
