Morgantown Marathon Health and Wellness Expo Prepares Runners for the Race

The Massage Envy Health and Wellness Expo for the WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon was held Friday.

Runners were able to pick up their bibs and T-shirts, along with their race packets.

Several health and wellness vendors were set up to give tips.

"A lot of people have just come in to check out what's going on. You don't even have to be a runner to come, and see what's going on. It's a great environment for all of the sponsors to come together. We have WVU medicine, University Motors, the Pace Cars are outside, It's a really interesting thing to come and just check out," said Tiffany Summerlin, Morgantown Marathon organizer.

The Expo will be open until 8 p.m. Friday evening at the Erickson Alumni Center. If runners are not able to make it to get bibs and race packet, they will be available Saturday morning at the Coliseum.