West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Mobile Museum Visits Clarksburg

Incorporating education with culture, that is the goal of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County's new series

To kick off the series, the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Mobile Museum is in Jackson Square. The museum and recording studio is a free exhibit that will be open until 6 p-m so there is still time to make it there.

The coordinator for the exhibit said there is a lot more to the music hall of fame than people think.

"Usually they are surprised that the people that are in here that they had no idea and how many people we have from West Virginia cause this is just the tip of the iceberg," said Sherry Hobbs, educational coordinator.

The museum will also be open Saturday until 6 p.m.