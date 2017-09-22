Bridgeport Fast Lane Celebrates Grand Opening

Main Street in Bridgeport welcomes a new business.

Bridgeport Fast Lane officially opened for business today. The business has been serving customers for the last month but on Friday, owners and members of the community gathered for its special ribbon cutting ceremony.

The owner said the repair shop offers everything from oil changes to battery checkup, new tires and more.

"I think it is one of those avenues that it is is not a quick oil change it is something that when we do an oil change, we try to find things if anything is wrong and make sure the person leaves here safely," said Vince McKibben.

In celebration of the grand opening, friends, family and new customers enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs and all the cook out essentials.