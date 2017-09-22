Mon Health Kicks off Annual Fight the Flu Campaign

Mon Health's annual Fight the Flu campaign kicks off tomorrow.

13 community flu shot sites are scheduled through November 1.

The cost of the influenza vaccine is $20, and is available for anyone age 9 and older. A high dose vaccine will be available for those 65 and over.

The Flu vaccine can help protect you from getting the flu, make the flu less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading flu to your family and others..

"At a convenience, bring your insurance card, we will bill your insurance, so there will be no charge at the time of the influenza shot. We will also offer the pneumonia shot if those are of need at the time," said Karol Koast Community Wellness Coordinator at Mon Health.

Full list of locations and times for The Flu Clinic:

Sept. 23, 7-10 a.m., Hazel Ruby McQuain Conference Center at Mon Health Medical center, HealthWorks at Cheat Lake and Triple S Harley-Davidson

Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-noon, Senior Expo at Mountaineer Mall

Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Blacksville Senior Center

Oct. 7, 8-11 a.m., Heritage Festival at Bunners Ridge Park

Oct. 11, 3-4 p.m., MAES Credit Union (Van Voorhis Road)

Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, Westside Senior Center (Westover)

Oct. 20, 7-10 a.m., City Neon (across from Mylan Park)

Oct. 21, 7-10 a.m., Clear Mountain bank in Sabraton, CMB/Glenmark at Pierpont and Dynamic Physical Therapy in Westover

Nov. 1, 3:30-5 p.m., St. Francis de Sales Church