Raleigh County K9 Officer Makes Drug Bust Worth More Than $80,000

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested two men on drug charges.

William Kessler, 56, is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

On Thursday, September 21, law enforcement officers went to Kessler's home on Jarrell St. in Beckley with search warrant. They found 220 doses of Methamphetamine which they say has a street value of $8,800. There was also 30 pounds of marijuana worth around $75,000. Deputies added that they found suboxone worth around $720 and four firearms.

Adrian Wayne Arthur, 31, was also arrested. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Kessler and Arthur are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Kessler's bond is set at $50,000. Arthur is being held on a $25,000 bond.