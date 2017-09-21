Cancer Expert Presents at WVU Cancer Institute's Delynn Lecture

A nationally renowned cancer expert presented at WVU Cancer Institute's annual DeLynn Lecture Thursday evening.

Lecturer Deb Schrag's focus was that the new era of big data is bringing public health and medicine along with the delivery of cancer care closer together.

She believes it is an exciting time for precision medicine and precision public health.

"Because we can figure out what communities need, and we can do it quickly because we have the date, and we have the computers. People working in cancer prevention and control don't have to spend so much time gathering the data to figure out where the problems are," said Schrag, lecturer.

Schrag is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chief of the Division of Population Sciences at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.