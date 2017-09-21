Morgantown Marathon Kicks Off at Mon County Ball Park

Thursday evening was the community kickoff for the 2017 WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon.

This was held at the Mon County Ball Park with several activities for children.

The event was an opportunity for volunteers to receive t-shirts and learn about their roles are in the race process.

The race director encourages everybody in the Morgantown community be a part of the event even if they are not racing this year.

"If you are here in Morgantown, get out and encourage the runners. Support them Saturday morning. It's going to be very warm, so we certainly want to keep the runners encouraged," said Jamie Summerlin, Race Director.

Friday, the Massage Envy Health and Wellness Expo will be held, where racers can pick up their t-shirts and race numbers.